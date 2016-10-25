BRIEF-John Childs reports 8.5 percent stake in Biohaven Pharma
May 19 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
LONDON Oct 25 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** DAX, CAC, Euro STOXX, FTSE futures up 0.1-0.3 pct
** Syngenta sees ChemChina deal stretching into Q1 2017
** Air Liquide sticks to 2016 targets
May 19 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
NEW YORK, May 19 An elected official of a New York City suburb was convicted on Friday of what authorities have called the first criminal securities charges brought over municipal bonds, a spokesman for federal prosecutors said.