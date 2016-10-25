AT&T workers go on three-day strike
May 19 A majority of AT&T Inc's wireless, wireline and DirecTV workers began a three-day strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier over new contracts.
Oct 25Softblue SA :
* Said on Monday it signed a deal with Municipality City of Pabianice for developing full documentation for the project "Modernization and development of city transport in Pabianice" along with preparation of explanations and documentation updates during its evaluation
* Total value of deal is 488,925 zlotys ($123,36)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9633 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 A majority of AT&T Inc's wireless, wireline and DirecTV workers began a three-day strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier over new contracts.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 19 Ford Motor Co said on Friday it would delve into the growing arena of "over-the-air" software updates, adding Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to its Sync 3-equipped 2016 vehicles for the first time via a wireless software update.