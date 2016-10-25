Oct 25Softblue SA :

* Said on Monday it signed a deal with Municipality City of Pabianice for developing full documentation for the project "Modernization and development of city transport in Pabianice" along with preparation of explanations and documentation updates during its evaluation

* Total value of deal is 488,925 zlotys ($123,36)

($1 = 3.9633 zlotys)