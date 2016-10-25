BRIEF-U.S.FDA says Abbott Vascular recalls in U.S. 132,040 devices of coronary catheters
* Abbott Vascular recalls in U.S. 132,040 devices of coronary catheters due to risks stemming from difficulty removing balloon sheath
Oct 25 Eurocine Vaccines AB :
* Announced on Monday the start of a phase I/II clinical study of the quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate Immunose FLU, a novel nose drop formulation based on the companys technology Endocine and inactivated split antigens
* The study is conducted during the present influenza season, 2016/2017, and the results are expected around mid-2017
