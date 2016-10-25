US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investor spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.83 pct, S&P 0.91 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Oct 25 Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd
* Says signs deal to buy AugmentIQ Data Sciences Pvt Ltd in all cash-deal; deal for enterprise value of 70 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2eFouwP Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.83 pct, S&P 0.91 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.59 pct, S&P 0.74 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)