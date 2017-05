Oct 25 Navigant Consulting Inc

* Navigant reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Navigant Consulting Inc -Q3 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $39.8 million, up 26% over Q3 2015

* Navigant Consulting Inc -Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.15 to $1.25

* Navigant Consulting Inc -Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.37

* Navigant Consulting Inc -Q3 earnings per share $0.35

* Navigant Consulting Inc -Q3 revenue $261.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $233.5 million

* Navigant Consulting Inc -Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Navigant Consulting Inc -Raises 2016 revenue and earnings guidance

* Navigant Consulting Inc - sees range for 2016 total revenues was increased to $1.00 and $1.02 billion, up from $960 million to $1.01 billion

* Navigant Consulting Inc Says is currently on track to meet or exceed our expectations for full year 2016

* Navigant Consulting Inc -Sees adjusted EBITDA for full year 2016 is now expected to range between $137.5 and $145.0 million

* Navigant Consulting Inc -FY2016 earnings per share view $1.15, revenue view $927.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text :