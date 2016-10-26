BRIEF-VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis Q1 net result turns to profit of 133,000 euros
* Q1 EBITDA 2.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 0.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Oct 26 Wilbo :
* Said on Tuesday its preliminary 9-month revenue was 21.0 million zlotys ($5.30 million) versus 28.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Preliminary operating loss of 1.5 million zlotys versus a profit of 216,000 zlotys a year ago
* Preliminary net loss of 1.7 million zlotys versus a profit of 92,000 zlotys a year ago
* Said 9-month results impacted by decrease in sales, which was result of lack of external financing, and implementation of arrangement proceedings involved the financial resources generated by the core business
($1 = 3.9627 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
