BRIEF-VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis Q1 net result turns to profit of 133,000 euros
* Q1 EBITDA 2.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 0.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Oct 26 Artifex Mundi SA:
* Said on Tuesday the final issue price under its initial public offering (IPO) has been set at 22.5 zloty per share
* The final number of shares offered in IPO is 4,418,000, including 517,000 shares to be offered to individual investors and 3,901,000 shares to be offered to institutional investors
* Under the IPO the company offers 500,000 new shares, the issue could raise 11.25 million zlotys ($2.84 million)
* Previously, the company planned to offer 6.15 million shares at a maximum price of 33 zlotys per share
* The subscription period for individual investors runs from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21 and subscription period for the institutional investors runs from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27
Source text - bit.ly/2dkbSLg
($1 = 3.9610 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 EBITDA 2.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 0.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* In April, California AG, certain California DA offices made initial settlement demand related to Feb. 2015 letter on California environmental laws