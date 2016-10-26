Oct 26 MBF Group SA :
* Said of Tuesday that it bought 46.0 pct stake in
Mediatorship Insurance Group Sp. z o.o. (Mediatorship Insurance
Group) for 92,000 zlotys ($23,217.67)
* Mediatorship Insurance Group raised its share capital to
100,000 zlotys from 50,000 zlotys via issue of 100 new shares
* Mediatorship Insurance Group also resolved to change its
name to Ursa Minor Sp. z o.o.
* MBF Group acquired 24 new shares of Ursa Minor for the
issue price of 2,000 zlotys each
* After capital increase of Ursa Minor (Mediatorship
Insurance Group), MBF Group owns finally 35.0 pct stake in
Mediatorship Insurance Group
* Mediatorship Insurance Group operates in the insurance
market, debt collection and legal protection directed to
individuals, micro-enterprises and SMEs
($1 = 3.9625 zlotys)
