BRIEF-Fitch says political uncertainty raises Brazil banks' credit risks
Oct 26Graal SA :
* Said on Tuesday that Greenwich Investments sp. z o.o. (Greenwich Investments), Boguslawa Kowalskiego (Graal's CEO) and GRWC Investments Limited bought together, under tender offer, 2,903,725 shares of Graal
* Greenwich Investments, Boguslawa Kowalskiego and GRWC Investments Limited (Entities) own now directly 80.27 pct stake in Graal
* Entities own now directly and indirectly 95.3 pct stake in Graal
* Before the transaction Boguslaw Kowalski owned 44.23 pct stake of Graal, Greenwich Investments and GRWC Investments Limited did not own any shares of Graal
* Altus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA sold its entire 8.24 pct stake in Graal
* In Aug. Boguslaw Kowalski, Greenwich Investments and GRWC Holdings Limited announced a tender offer for 55.77 pct of Graal's shares
BERLIN, May 22 German forklift truck and robotics maker Kion said it will issue shares equivalent to 8.55 percent of its capital to partly refinance the $2.1 billion acquisition of Dematic in 2016.