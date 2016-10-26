EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks, currency resume decline on corruption woes

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 22 Brazil's stocks and currency resumed their recent slump on Monday on fears a growing political crisis could derail an ongoing reform agenda. The benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 2.4 percent, weighed down by a 20 percent slump in shares of JBS SA , the world's largest meatpacker. Lawmakers considered on Monday opening a probe into strock and currency trades by JBS' controlling shareholder that may have insulated their holdings fr