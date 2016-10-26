BRIEF-Fitch says political uncertainty raises Brazil banks' credit risks
* Fitch says political uncertainty raises brazil banks' credit risks
(Corrects Artur Mrzyglod's surname in headline.)
Oct 26 Skoczkowska Fabryka Kapeluszy Polkap SA (Polkap) :
* Says Artur Mrzyglod sells 200,000 series C shares and lowers his stake in Polkap to 10.61 pct (482,820 shares)
* Before the transaction Artur Mrzyglod owned 682,820 shares representing 15.01 pct stake in Polkap
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fitch says political uncertainty raises brazil banks' credit risks
BERLIN, May 22 German forklift truck and robotics maker Kion said it will issue shares equivalent to 8.55 percent of its capital to partly refinance the $2.1 billion acquisition of Dematic in 2016.