(Corrects Artur Mrzyglod's surname in headline.)

Oct 26 Skoczkowska Fabryka Kapeluszy Polkap SA (Polkap) :

* Says Artur Mrzyglod sells 200,000 series C shares and lowers his stake in Polkap to 10.61 pct (482,820 shares)

* Before the transaction Artur Mrzyglod owned 682,820 shares representing 15.01 pct stake in Polkap

