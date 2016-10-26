Oct 26 Alliancebernstein Holding Lp

* Qtrly net revenues $747.6 million versus $738.7 million

* Alliancebernstein holding l.p. Announces third quarter results

* Alliancebernstein holding lp - qtrly gaap diluted net income of $0.52 per unit

* Alliancebernstein holding lp - qtrly adjusted diluted net income of $0.45 per unit

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total net outflows were $15.3 billion at quarter end, compared to net inflows of $3.5 billion in previous quarter

* Alliancebernstein holding - total assets under management as of sept 30, 2016 were $490.2 billion, up $0.7 billion, or 0.1%, from june 30, 2016

* Q3 revenue view $736.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted net revenues of $613 million were down 2% compared to q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: