BRIEF-Nordstrom adds Stacy Brown-Philpot to board
* Nordstrom Inc reelects 11 directors, adds Taskrabbit CEO Stacy Brown-Philpot to board
Oct 26 Sjostrand Coffee Int AB :
* Says does not expect to reach sales target for 2016
* Estimate remains but is transferred to 2017
* Sales are expected to be about 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.12 million)
Source text: bit.ly/2f6U5tP
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.9220 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nordstrom Inc reelects 11 directors, adds Taskrabbit CEO Stacy Brown-Philpot to board
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 176,679 LIRA VERSUS NET LOSS OF 144,118 LIRA YEAR AGO