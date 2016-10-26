Oct 26 Avery Dennison Corp :

* Expects FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) of $3.95 to $4.00

* Avery Dennison announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.01

* Q3 earnings per share $0.98

* Q3 sales $1.51 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.51 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.50 to $3.55

* Raised FY16 guidance midpoint for reported and adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS by $0.10

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly organic sales growth (non-GAAP) of about 3 percent

* In Q3, realized about $21 million in pre-tax savings from restructuring, net of transition costs