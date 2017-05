Oct 26 Amhult 2 AB :

* Says decided to carry out a rights issue

* Issue comprises a maximum of 688,933 class B shares and corresponding to 55,114,640 Swedish crowns ($6.18 million) before issue costs

* Subscription price is 80 crowns per share

* Subscription period runs from Nov. 14 to Dec. 5, 2016

