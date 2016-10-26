UPDATE 2-Turkish police detain two hunger-striking teachers in raids - lawyers
* Police use tear gas to break up protest, detain demonstrators
Oct 26 Infotel Sa
* Q3 revenue 44.4 million euros ($48.47 million) versus 41.6 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9160 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Police use tear gas to break up protest, detain demonstrators
* Just Eat: Bookrunner says STM Fidecs Trust announces its intention to sell approximately 17 million ordinary shares in Just Eat plc