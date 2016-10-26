Oct 26 Coeur Mining Inc :

* Coeur reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 earnings per share $0.42

* Q3 revenue $176.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $183.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* reducing its full-year cost guidance at three of its five operations

* Qtrly silver and gold production were 3.5 million ounces and 84,871 ounces, respectively

* full-year 2016 production guidance remains unchanged from revised guidance published on October 6, 2016

* revised full-year 2016 silver production guidance for Rochester, Nevada mine down to 4.5 - 5.0 million ounces from 4.8 - 5.3 million ounces

* maintaining FY gold production guidance of 48,000 - 55,000 ounces for Rochester, Nevada mine

* raised low-end of full-year 2016 production guidance for Kensington, Alaska mine to 120,000 - 125,000 gold ounces

* company is reducing FY cost guidance to $10.50 - $11.00 per Ageqoz for Palmarejo, Mexico mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: