Oct 27Atlanta Poland SA :
* Said on Wednesday its preliminary Q1 2016/2017 net sales
was 45.4 million zlotys ($11.42 million), down 28.3 pct year on
year
* Preliminary Q1 2016/2017 net profit 147,000 zlotys versus
1.4 million zlotys year ago
* Said the financial results impacted by decrease in the
price of raw materials, suspension of deliveries to Jeronimo
Martins Polska as well as limited orders for
processed nuts due to expansion of the production facility and
increase in the negative balance on financial operations by
about 470,000 zlotys
($1 = 3.9742 zlotys)
