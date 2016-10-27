STOCKHOLM Oct 27 Fingerprint Cards (FPC)
:
* Q3 operating profit amounted to 766.8 mln SEK (346.2) and
the operating margin to 41 percent (36)
* Q3 gross margin was 49 percent (45)
* Q3 revenues totaled SEK 1,862.3 m (964.0), up 93 percent
* Says revenue guidance for 2016 has been made more precise
at SEK 7,200-7,500 mln compared with previously communicated SEK
7,200-8,300 mln
* Says main reason for change in revenue guidance is that a
couple of our customers have reduced their short-term production
forecasts for already launched smartphones.
* Says operating margin for 2016 is estimated to be about 40
percent, which is an update from previously communicated
estimate that it would exceed 37 percent
* Reuters poll: FPC Q3 revenues seen at SEK 1,942 mln,
operating profit at SEK 786 mln
* Q3 cash flow from operating activities was SEK 134.5 M
(298.1)
* Says estimates market share for 2016 will be in the
mid-range of 50-70 percent of the addressable market, meaning
the market excluding Apple.
* Says sees a lot of market activities around smartcards,
but it will take time before it has developed into a mass market
since it will require both new products and new approaches in
other value chains
* Says 2016 revenue guidance is based on an SEK/USD exchange
rate of 8.60 in the fourth quarter.
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg)