STOCKHOLM Oct 27 Fingerprint Cards (FPC) :

* Q3 operating profit amounted to 766.8 mln SEK (346.2) and the operating margin to 41 percent (36)

* Q3 gross margin was 49 percent (45)

* Q3 revenues totaled SEK 1,862.3 m (964.0), up 93 percent

* Says revenue guidance for 2016 has been made more precise at SEK 7,200-7,500 mln compared with previously communicated SEK 7,200-8,300 mln

* Says main reason for change in revenue guidance is that a couple of our customers have reduced their short-term production forecasts for already launched smartphones.

* Says operating margin for 2016 is estimated to be about 40 percent, which is an update from previously communicated estimate that it would exceed 37 percent

* Reuters poll: FPC Q3 revenues seen at SEK 1,942 mln, operating profit at SEK 786 mln

* Q3 cash flow from operating activities was SEK 134.5 M (298.1)

* Says estimates market share for 2016 will be in the mid-range of 50-70 percent of the addressable market, meaning the market excluding Apple.

* Says sees a lot of market activities around smartcards, but it will take time before it has developed into a mass market since it will require both new products and new approaches in other value chains

* Says 2016 revenue guidance is based on an SEK/USD exchange rate of 8.60 in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg)