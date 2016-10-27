Oct 27 Italia Independent Group SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that the subscription price of its rights issue was set at 3.4 euros ($3.71) per share

* To issue up to 1.4 million shares for the value of up to 4.9 million euros under rights issue

* Shareholders to be able to subscribe to 13 new shares every 20 option rights

* Option and pre-emption right offer period to run from Oct. 31, included, to Nov. 17, included

* Subscription price of its reserved capital increase was set at 5.75 euros per share

* To issue up to 1.8 million shares under reserved capital increase for the value of up to 10.1 million euros

