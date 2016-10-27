** Commercial laundry company Berendsen -15%, and
among the worst performing UK midcaps, after a profit warning
puts stock on track for one of its worst days on record
** Co warns on FY profit, citing higher-than-expected costs
incurred in hospitality business & parts of workwear laundry
business due to operational instability over peak summer months
** Sees FY adj oper profit c.£160 mln vs 162.02 mln stg
analyst est acc to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
** Follows from slower rev growth recorded for Q2
** Over 1/2 30-day avg vol through on stock in 30 mins
** Stock +14% YTD vs +1.37% for FTSE 250 index