BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Oct 27 Tegeta:
* Notes media reports regarding an application issued by Barloworld against Optimum Coal Mine (Pty) Ltd
* Following purchase of Optimum in April, and whilst optimum was still in business rescue, Tegeta inherited a disputed balance with Barloworld
* Optimum has instructed its bankers to settle balance (under protest) and insisted on delivery of all supporting documents and invoices to substantiate Barloworld's claim
* As payment was made on Oct 26, Tegeta and Optimum expect Barloworld's application to be withdrawn Link to press release: (bit.ly/2dZrCUe)
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information