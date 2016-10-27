BRIEF-India's PNB Gilts March-qtr profit from cont ops rises
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago
Oct 27 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals - sept-quarter consol net profit 2.19 billion rupees
* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals - sept-quarter consol net sales 21.73 billion rupees
* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 2.6 billion rupees
* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals - consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 1.98 billion rupees as per IFRS; consol net sales was 18.79 billion rupees
* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals-in the next quarter, Glenmark intends to file seven anda applications with the U.S FDA Source text - (bit.ly/2dOfhyM) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago