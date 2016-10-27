Oct 27 American Tower Corp :
* Raising midpoint of FY 2016 outlook for property revenue
by $50 million
* American Tower Corporation reports third quarter 2016
financial results
* Q3 revenue $1.515 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.51
billion
* Qtrly AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders per
share $ 1.42
* American Tower - raising midpoint of FY 2016 outlook for
consolidated AFFO by $30 million
* Sees FY 2016 total capital expenditures $685 million to
$785 million
* FY16 outlook reflects favorable impacts of foreign
currency fluctuations of sbout $23 million for total property
revenue
