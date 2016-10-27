Oct 27 Gibraltar Industries Inc :

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.57 to $1.61

* Sees FY 2016 revenue from recently-acquired company Nexus Corp, of $30 million

* Gibraltar reports third-quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 sales $273 million versus I/B/E/S view $274.5 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.55

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.43

* In process of finalizing if it would be required to file amended form 10-Qs for periods ended March 31, 2016 and June 30, 2016

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.43 to $1.48

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.43 to $1.48

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.45, revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S