Oct 27 MediRatt AB :

* Board of its unit Medcheck says that it does not have financial resources required to make their case in patent disputes and to defend its patent against other players in the market

* Medcheck patent has been written down to zero in Medcheck

* In parent company MediRätt AB, value of shares in unit of 5 million Swedish crowns ($554,029) was written down to zero

