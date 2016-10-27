German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Timkensteel Corp
* Timkensteel announces third-quarter 2016 results
* Timkensteel Corp -Q3 loss per share $0.38
* Timkensteel Corp -Q3 sales $213.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $215.7 million
* Timkensteel Corp -Q3 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Timkensteel Corp -Q4 shipments are expected to be approximately 5 percent lower than third-quarter 2016
* Timkensteel Corp -Q3 results include after-tax pension settlement expense of $3.4 million
* Timkensteel Corp -2016 capital spending is projected to be $45 million
* Timkensteel Corp -Continued pressure on oil and gas shipments is expected in Q4 due to low levels of energy exploration and production spend
* Timkensteel Corp -Qtrly U.S. Rig count is about 40 percent lower compared with Q3 of 2015
* Timkensteel Corp -Weak market dynamics and imports are expected to continue to pressure pricing in Q4 Source text :
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.