Oct 27 Timkensteel Corp

* Timkensteel announces third-quarter 2016 results

* Timkensteel Corp -Q3 loss per share $0.38

* Timkensteel Corp -Q3 sales $213.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $215.7 million

* Timkensteel Corp -Q3 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Timkensteel Corp -Q4 shipments are expected to be approximately 5 percent lower than third-quarter 2016

* Timkensteel Corp -Q3 results include after-tax pension settlement expense of $3.4 million

* Timkensteel Corp -2016 capital spending is projected to be $45 million

* Timkensteel Corp -Continued pressure on oil and gas shipments is expected in Q4 due to low levels of energy exploration and production spend

* Timkensteel Corp -Qtrly U.S. Rig count is about 40 percent lower compared with Q3 of 2015

* Timkensteel Corp -Weak market dynamics and imports are expected to continue to pressure pricing in Q4 Source text :