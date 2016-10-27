Oct 28 Woolworths Ltd -
* for big w, we do not currently anticipate an improvement
in fy17 ebit compared to fy16
* We expect modest improvement in apparel sales in second
half
* Asx alert-first quarter sales results-wow.ax
* total first quarter sales from continuing operations
$15.333 billion versus $15.18 billion
* Qtrly australian food and petrol sales $10.51 billion
versus $10.50 billion a year ago
* "petrol sales for quarter of $1.2 billion were 11% below
prior year"
* "woolworths no longer reports sales from home improvement
business"
