Oct 28 Woolworths Ltd -

* for big w, we do not currently anticipate an improvement in fy17 ebit compared to fy16

* We expect modest improvement in apparel sales in second half

* total first quarter sales from continuing operations $15.333 billion versus $15.18 billion

* Qtrly australian food and petrol sales $10.51 billion versus $10.50 billion a year ago

* "petrol sales for quarter of $1.2 billion were 11% below prior year"

* "woolworths no longer reports sales from home improvement business"