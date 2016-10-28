Oct 28 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Thursday that after end of trading session on Oct. 31 will conduct extraordinary adjustment of lists of participants of sWIG80, WIG, WIG-Poland and WIG-food indices

* After trading session on Oct. 31, shares of Graal SA will be excluded from sWIG80, WIG, WIG-Poland and WIG-food indices

* In sWIG80 index, shares of Graal will be replaced by Izo-Blok SA

* After end of trading session on Oct. 27, shares of Stelmet SA will replace shares of PRESCO (Yolo) in WIG and WIG-Poland indices

