Oct 28 Internity SA :

* Said on Thursday that its supervisory board positively opinionated the company's management board's share buyback plan

* Plans to buy-back up to 624,750 own shares for the price not lower than 0.7 zloty ($0.18) per share and not greater than 1.25 zloty per share

* The plan provides that the company's management board will be authorised to launch share buyback until June 30, 2017

* The share buyback plan will be presented to the company's shareholders on next extraordinary general meeting

($1 = 3.9741 zlotys)