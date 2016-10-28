French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 16
PARIS, May 15 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
Oct 28 Internity SA :
* Said on Thursday that its supervisory board positively opinionated the company's management board's share buyback plan
* Plans to buy-back up to 624,750 own shares for the price not lower than 0.7 zloty ($0.18) per share and not greater than 1.25 zloty per share
* The plan provides that the company's management board will be authorised to launch share buyback until June 30, 2017
* The share buyback plan will be presented to the company's shareholders on next extraordinary general meeting
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9741 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 15 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
* Q1 NET PROFIT 3.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 5.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO