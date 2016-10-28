BRIEF-Hetan Technologies Q1 net result turns to loss of 33,354 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 33,354 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 100,583 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 28 Everysport Media Group AB :
* Says has acquired 100% stake in Media-Fon AS with product Stallskriket
* Acquisition becomes Everysport's official expansion to Norway
* Acquisition is done through non-cash share issue of 2 million shares
* Seller is Christer Invest AS
* Media-Fon had 2015 turnover of 5.95 million Norwegian crowns ($718,590.36) and result of 350,000 crowns
* Media-Fon is estimated to have 2016 turnover of about 6 million crowns with positive operating profit
Source text: bit.ly/2eYPV24
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2801 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET LOSS 33,354 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 100,583 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET LOSS 77,126 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO