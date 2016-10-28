BERLIN Oct 28 Volkswagen said it has refitted 1.23 million diesel cars with a software update on pollution control systems as it pushes steps to overcome its emissions scandal.

The number of 1.2-litre and 2.0-litre diesel cars repaired has more than doubled within several weeks from 500,000 previously, a Volkswagen (VW) spokesman said.

The refitted cars include models from VW brand, Audi, Skoda, Seat and VW commercial vehicles, he said.

Some 5.6 million vehicles have so far been cleared for repair by Germany's motor vehicle authority KBA. Approval by the KBA is valid for countries throughout Europe where 8.5 million diesel cars are affected by VW's emissions test-cheating scandal. About 11 million cars are implicated globally. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Edward Taylor)