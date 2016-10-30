(Adds details, background, CEO quote)
TEL AVIV Oct 30 Bank Hapoalim,
Israel's largest bank, said on Sunday its board approved an
efficiency plan under which 1,500 workers will take early
retirement from 2017-2020 at a cost of 1.2 billion shekels ($312
million).
This is in addition to 300 workers expected to leave the
bank voluntarily in 2016.
Subject to the approval of the banking regulator, the cost
of the programme in terms of the capital adequacy ratio will be
spread out over five years to avoid an immediate and full impact
on the ratio.
Starting in 2021, the bank expects annual pre-tax savings of
450 million shekels.
The Bank of Israel has ordered banks to improve operational
efficiency. Hapoalim rivals Leumi and Israel Discount
have already announced job cuts and early retirement
plans this year.
Between the years 2012-2015 Hapoalim reduced its workforce
by 1,800 workers, or 13 percent. Its operating efficiency ratio
- the ratio of expenses to income - stood at 61 percent in 2015
and the latest cost-cutting programme will reduce this to 58
percent.
"The competitive and regulatory environment requires that
the bank strive to become more efficient in order to meet
regulatory demands," Hapoalim Chief Executive Arik Pinto said in
a statement.
"The bank's management has taken on an especially
challenging efficiency plan alongside plans and activities for
business growth."
Last week Hapoalim said it received approval from the
banking regulator to raise its dividend payout to 30 percent of
net profit for the third quarter.
Shares in Hapoalim were down 0.8 percent at 21.90 shekels in
afternoon trade on Sunday, compared with a 1.1 percent decline
in the Tel Aviv banking index.
($1 = 3.8465 shekels)
