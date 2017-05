Oct 31 Bioton SA :

* Said on Friday that its project received a 21.0 million zloty ($5.31 million) subsidy from the Polish National Centre for Research and Development (NCBiR)

* The project concerns the development of the production technology of short and long-acting insulin analogs applicable in the treatment of diabetes

* The total cost of the project is 50.7 million zlotys

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.9526 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)