Oct 31 Acotel Group SpA :

* Said on Friday that it signed an agreement with Telecom Italia for the sale of its 100 percent interest in Noverca Srl

* Says Noverca is the sole mobile virtual network aggregator currently present on the Italian market

* The transaction has been concluded at a price based on an enterprise value of 4.5 million euros ($4.93 million)

* This will be adjusted by the value of the target company's net debt at Oct. 31, provisionally valued at about 0.2 million euros

