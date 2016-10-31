Oct 31 Glenalta Food SpA :

* Said on Friday that the boards of Glenalta Food and GF Group have approved a business combination operation via the incorporation of GF Group in Glenalta Food

* GF Group is a company importing fresh fruit and vegetables

* The company resulting from the business combination will be named Orsero SpA and will be listed on AIM Italia

* Paolo Prudenziati to be chairman of the board with managing duties while Raffaella Orsero will be the CEO together with current GF Group CFO Matteo Colombini

* Business combination is subject to the sale by GF Group of non core operations and the redefinition of the agreements with financial institutions

* Glenalta Food will acquire financial instruments for 25 million euros from GF Group financial institutions

* GF Group was valued at 80 million euros ($87.61 million), which amounts to 55 million euros for the share exchange ratio including the acquisition of 25 million euros in financial instruments

* The share exchange ratio was set at 43 newly issued Glenalta Food shares for every 50 GF Group ordinary shares

* GF Group shareholders will own about 40 percent stake in Orsero as a result of the merger

* The share capital of Orsero on the first day of trading is expected to be between 114 million euros and 138 million euros

* GF Group shareholders committed to a 36 month lock up period

* Expects the merger to be completed by Feb. 2017

