Oct 31 Centurylink Inc :

* CenturyLink to acquire Level 3 Communications

* Says deal for about $34 billion

* Glen Post will serve as CEO and President and Sunit Patel will serve as CFO for combined company

* Level 3 shareholders will receive $26.50 per share in cash and a fixed exchange ratio of 1.4286 shares of CenturyLink

* CenturyLink expects transaction to be accretive to free cash flow in first full year following close of transaction

* Deal for $66.50 per Level 3 share

* Shareholders will own approximately 51 percent and Level 3 shareholders will own approximately 49 percent of combined company

* Increased scale afforded by combined company is expected to generate $975 million of annual run-rate cash synergies

* Expect to maintain CenturyLink's annual dividend of $2.16 per share

* Intends to finance cash portion of deal through cash on hand at company and Level 3 and about $7 billion of additional indebtedness

* Received financing commitments from BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley & Co of about $10.2 billion for new secured debt facilities

* All existing indebtedness of Level 3 is expected to remain in place at Level 3