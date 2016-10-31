BRIEF-Fda staff says results supporting effect of Puma Biotechnology's neratinib
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib
Oct 31 Centurylink Inc :
* CenturyLink to acquire Level 3 Communications
* Says deal for about $34 billion
* Glen Post will serve as CEO and President and Sunit Patel will serve as CFO for combined company
* Level 3 shareholders will receive $26.50 per share in cash and a fixed exchange ratio of 1.4286 shares of CenturyLink
* CenturyLink expects transaction to be accretive to free cash flow in first full year following close of transaction
* Deal for $66.50 per Level 3 share
* Shareholders will own approximately 51 percent and Level 3 shareholders will own approximately 49 percent of combined company
* Increased scale afforded by combined company is expected to generate $975 million of annual run-rate cash synergies
* Expect to maintain CenturyLink's annual dividend of $2.16 per share
* Intends to finance cash portion of deal through cash on hand at company and Level 3 and about $7 billion of additional indebtedness
* Received financing commitments from BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley & Co of about $10.2 billion for new secured debt facilities
* All existing indebtedness of Level 3 is expected to remain in place at Level 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.