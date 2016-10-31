BRIEF-Fda staff says results supporting effect of Puma Biotechnology's neratinib
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib
Oct 31 Roper Technologies Inc
* Sees FY 2017 ConstructConnect segment revenue of about $150 million
* Roper technologies announces third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.65
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.63
* Q3 revenue $945 million versus i/b/e/s view $954.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.77 to $1.89
* Sees FY adjusted earnings per share $6.48 to $6.60
* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.26, revenue view $4.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.91, revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Roper Technologies Inc says "product orders for Q4 delivery were modestly weaker than expected" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.