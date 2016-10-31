Oct 31 Mediacontech SpA :

* Said on Friday that shareholder Lupo SpA accepted the offer of Europa Investimenti Special Situations Srl (EISS) for the acquisition of Lupo's whole stake in Mediacontech

* Lupo owns 78.9 percent in the company

* EISS is specialized in extraordinary finance operations and invests in companies operating in the Made in Italy sector

* The transaction price corresponds to 6.3 million euros ($6.90 million), corresponding to 0.43 euro per share

* EISS offer envisages an earn-out which can raise the transaction price to 10.4 million euros

* The finalization of the agreement will lead to the launch by EISS of a compulsory tender offer on Mediacontech share capital at the price of 0.43 euro per share

* EISS does not aim to delist the company

