Oct 31 Mediacontech SpA :
* Said on Friday that shareholder Lupo SpA accepted the
offer of Europa Investimenti Special Situations Srl (EISS) for
the acquisition of Lupo's whole stake in Mediacontech
* Lupo owns 78.9 percent in the company
* EISS is specialized in extraordinary finance operations
and invests in companies operating in the Made in Italy sector
* The transaction price corresponds to 6.3 million euros
($6.90 million), corresponding to 0.43 euro per share
* EISS offer envisages an earn-out which can raise the
transaction price to 10.4 million euros
* The finalization of the agreement will lead to the launch
by EISS of a compulsory tender offer on Mediacontech share
capital at the price of 0.43 euro per share
* EISS does not aim to delist the company
($1 = 0.9132 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)