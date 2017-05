Oct 31 CA Ron Santa Teresa :

* Said on Friday, resolved to pay out dividend of 428.5 million bolivar ($42.96 million), that is 6.0 bolivar per share

* Sets payment dates to Nov. 10 and Dec. 9, ex-dividend date to Nov. 2 and registry date to Nov. 4

($1 = 9.9750 bolivar)