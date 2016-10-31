BRIEF-Atlas Estates Q1 net result turns to profit of 3.4 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 6.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 8.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Oct 31 Sagard Capital Partners
* Sagard capital - upon approval, bidding procedures will provide debtors will pay break-up fee equal to $20.1 million upon consummation of alternate transaction (adds dropped word 'million')
* Press release - sagard capital and fairfax financial enter into "stalking horse" asset purchase agreement with performance sports group for us$575 million
* Sagard capital and fairfax financial enter into "stalking horse" asset purchase agreement with performance sports group for us$575 million
* Sagard capital - 9938982 canada inc, acquisition vehicle to be owned by co, fairfax, entered into asset purchase agreement with performance sports group Source text for Eikon:
* Q1 REVENUE 6.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 8.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
WASHINGTON, May 22 The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate committee overseeing pensions on Monday asked the U.S. Office of Government Ethics to assess whether President Donald Trump is violating the Constitution and federal bans on conflicts of interest.