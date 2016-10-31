Oct 31 Heartland Financial USA Inc

* Heartland Financial USA Inc - cash and stock transaction valued at about $29.1 million, or $21.87 per share (subject to certain adjustments)

* Heartland Financial USA, Inc. and Founders Bancorp announce merger agreement

* Heartland Financial USA - transaction is expected to be tax-free exchange with respect to stock consideration received by shareholders of founders

* Heartland Financial USA Inc -Says expects transaction to be accretive to its earnings per share within first full year of combined operations Source text :