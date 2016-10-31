Oct 31 Cognex Corp

* Says qtrly revenue $147.95 million versus $107.59 million

* Cognex reports record net income and earnings per share from continuing operations

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $115 million to $118 million

* Cognex Corp sees Q4 gross margin expected to be in mid-to-high 70% range

* Sees operating expenses for q4 2016 to be essentially flat on a sequential basis

* Q4 revenue view $111.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cognex Corp qtrly net income per share from continuing operations $0.61