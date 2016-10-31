BRIEF-Global Partner Acquisition receives notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
Oct 31 Viacom Inc :
* Viacom announces leadership transition
* Says Robert Bakish appointed acting CEO and acting president
* Robert Bakish appointed acting president and CEO, having led Viacom's international growth since 2007
* Bakish is also being appointed to new role of president and chief executive officer of Viacom Global Entertainment Group
* Robert Bakish will succeed Tom Dooley, who, as previously announced, will be leaving company
* New business unit combines Viacom's International Media Networks Division with company's Music And Entertainment Group
* In addition, Tv Land and CMT will join Global Entertainment Group Portfolio under Bakish
* BET Networks will continue to function as a separate group
* Viacom's Kids and Family Group will be reestablished as "Nickelodeon Group"
May 22 Specialty metals company Arconic Inc said it would allow Elliott Management Corp to nominate three members to the company's board, ending a proxy contest with the activist investor.