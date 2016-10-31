Oct 31 Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd :

* Allied World reports a 96.2% combined ratio for the third quarter 2016

* Qtrly revenue $647.2 million versus $583.4 million

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.62

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.77

* Qtrly net investment income growth of 10.7% over Q3 of 2015

* Qtrly gross premiums written were $730.2 million, a 3.2% decrease compared to $754.1 million in Q3 of 2015