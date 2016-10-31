BRIEF-First Financial Northwest to repurchase up to 1.1 mln shares
* First Financial Northwest Inc - board authorized repurchase of up to 1.1 million shares of company's common stock, or 10.0 percent of its outstanding shares
Oct 31 Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings
* Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Q3 operating earnings per share $0.38
* Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Q3 earnings per share view $1.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings reports third quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
