Nov 1 GoingPublic Media AG :

* Said on Monday prelim. 9-month group revenue 2.95 million euros ($3.23 million), down about 2 percent

* 9-month result before tax at 15,000 euros (previous year: loss 46,000 euros) and result after tax 12,000 euros (previous year: loss 64,000 euros)

* 9-month EBITDA 107,000 euros vs 56,000 euros year ago

* Due to the order situation in the fourth quarter, GoingPublic Media Group currently expects a positive annual result and a dividend payment

($1 = 0.9120 euros)