BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Rhea Giriim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortaklii A.S. :
* Q3 revenue at 11,007 lira ($3,550.76) versus 8,402 lira year ago
* Q3 net loss at 1.4 million lira versus loss of 876,695 lira
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.0999 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.