Nov 1 Biofrontera AG :
* Said on Monday resolves on capital increase and issue of
convertible bonds
* To increase the registered capital of the Company from
currently 30,347,813 euros by up to 5,012,950 euros ($5.50
million) to up to 35,360,763 euros by issuing up to 5,012,950
new no-par registered shares with a calculatory participation in
the registered capital of 1.00 euro
* To issue up to 49,990 subordinate convertible bonds with a
nominal amount of 100 euros each and in a total nominal amount
of 4,999,000 euros
* Bonds mature on Dec. 31, 2020
* Each Bond may be converted into ordinary shares of the
Company at a calculatory participation in the registered capital
of 1.00 euro and dividend rights from the year of the issue
* The conversion price of bonds will initially be 3.00 euros
per share, from Jan. 1, 2017 4.00 euros per share and from Jan.
1, 2018 5.00 euros per share
* Intends to use the expected net proceeds of approx. 19.5
million euros for the repayment of the bond due on Jan. 1, 2017
in an amount of about 9 million euros, as well as to finance the
commercialization of Ameluz in the USA and covering ongoing
costs of operations
($1 = 0.9117 euros)
