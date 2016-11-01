BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Almacenes Exito SA :
* Said on Monday Bancolombia and other related entities sold 50 percent of shares in circulation in Tuya to Almacenes Exito for 79.04 billion Colombian pesos ($26.30 million)
($1 = 3,005.5400 Colombian pesos)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.